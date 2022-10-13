Street crimes in Karachi: CTD given important task by Sindh police

KARACHI: Sindh police adopted a new strategy to curb street crimes in Karachi and gave an important task to the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) to stop illegal arms supply, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The Sindh police department decided to stop the supply of illegal arms to the metropolis for eliminating street crimes.

Inspector General (IG) Sindh police gave the task to the CTD of stopping illegal weapons’ supply to Karachi.

According to a probe report, illegal weapons were brought to bus stations in Karachi from rural parts of the country, whereas, some bus staffers were also found involved in the arms supply. Moreover, some railway routes were also being used.

The probe report revealed that a locally-manufactured illegal pistol is available for sale at Rs15,000 to Rs20,000 in Karachi. The illegal weapons were used for street crimes, dacoities and terrorist activities.

Sources told ARY News that the Sindh police department constituted CTD teams which will conduct intelligence-based operations.

IG Sindh also met CTD officers and personnel at Central Police Office (CPO) today and handed over the task of stopping the trade and supply of illegal arms.

He issued directives to the officials to conduct rekey and monitoring of affected areas to avoid terrorist activities. He also directed to make intelligence network more effective. He said that the security officials should unearth the sources of illegal arms supply.

The Sindh police chief said that the security personnel must ensure their own safety while taking actions against the criminals.

In September, Karachi police force had decided to launch crackdowns against street criminals in the metropolis.

The decision was taken in an important session of senior police officers chaired by Additional Inspector General (AIG) Karachi Javed Alam Odho.

The Karachi police chief issued instructions to all zonal deputy inspector generals (DIGs) and senior superintendents of police (SSPs) to expedite actions to curb street crimes.

AIG Karachi Odho said that maximum steps will be taken to protect citizens from street criminals and operations against the culprits will be expedited.

Moreover, the Karachi police force will also form special vigilance teams at the district level to overcome criminal activities.

