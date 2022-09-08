Karachi witnesses sharp increase in street crimes

KARACHI: Street crime has witnessed a sharp increase in Karachi as almost 263 incidents were reported daily in the city, ARY News reported on Thursday, citing Citizens-Police Liaison Committee (CPLC) report.

According to the report issued by CPLC, almost 263 incidents were reported daily basis in the month of August, showing that the law enforcement agencies (LEAs) have failed to overcome criminal activities in the metropolis.

While quoting figures from the Karachi police database, the report revealed that robbers have killed 44 people were killed in various incidents of street crimes in one month.

The CPLC has recorded a significant increase in incidents of mobile phones and motorcycles snatching, and vehicles theft compared to the corresponding period last year.

As per the report, armed robbers snatched 450 motorcycles and 2,677 mobile phones during August. Meanwhile, 12 vehicles were snatched and 155 were stolen in the city. One case of kidnapping for ransom and extortion was reported in the period.

It is pertinent to mention here that as many as 57,836 incidents of street crime were reported across the city during the first eight months of this year.

A total of 350 people were killed and almost 270 people sustained injuries during the separate crime incidents in the period. 59 citizens lost their lives over resistance to their mugging bids in different parts of the city.

Earlier on September 5, three station house officers (SHOs) of Sindh police in Karachi were suspended over their alleged failure to control street crime.

According to details, three SHOs of Korangi Districts were suspended on the orders of Deputy Inspector-General (DIG) East. The move comes after citizens were killed over resisting robbery within the limits of three police stations in Korangi District.

