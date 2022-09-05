Three SHOs suspended over rising street crimes in Karachi

KARACHI: Three station house officers (SHOs) of Sindh police in Karachi were suspended over their alleged failure to control street crime, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to details, three SHOs of Korangi Districts were suspended on the orders of Deputy Inspector-General (DIG) East. The move comes after citizens were killed over resisting robbery within the limits of three police stations in Korangi District.

SHO Zaman Town Humayun Khan, SHO Korangi Sohail Khaskheli and SHO Awami Colony Farooq Sanjarani were suspended.

Sources told ARY News that Jamal Leghari, Rizwan Patel and Aamir Azam will be posted as new station house officers (SHOs).

It is pertinent to mention here that Additional Inspector-General (AIG) Javed Alam Odho announced to launch Shaheen Force with the exclusive duty of preventing street crime.

The motorbike-mounted Shaheen Force will patrol the markets and public places to keep an eye on muggers. Sharpshooters are also included in the Shaheen Force.

Officers in the force will be equipped with modern weapons and radios to immediately respond to situations as per directions received from the control room.

