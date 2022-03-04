Australia cricket legend Shane Warne dies of ‘heart attack’

Australia cricketing legend Shane Warne passed away at the age of 52 due to a heart attack in Thailand on Friday.

Shane Warne’s management, in their statement, mentioned that he died in Koh Samui, Thailand, due to a suspected heart attack.

“Shane was found unresponsive in his villa and despite the best efforts of medical staff, he could not be revived,” the statement read. “The family requests privacy at this time and will provide further details in due course.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shane Warne (@shanewarne23)

It comes just hours after the death was announced of fellow Australian great Rod Marsh, one of the game’s outstanding wicketkeepers.

Shane Warne was credited with reviving the art of leg-spin and during a brilliant 15-year career he took 708 Test wickets — a tally surpassed only by Sri Lanka off-spinner Muttiah Muralitharan, who took 800.

He later played in the Twenty20 competitions before retiring from all international cricket in 2013 but continued to be involved in the game as a broadcaster.

The cricketing community has expressed their grief on the tragic news.

Find it hard to believe. Such a devastating loss for the cricket world. He literally inspired generations with his magical leg spin. You’ll forever be missed #ShaneWarne. My heart and prayers goes to his family, friends, and fans. #legend pic.twitter.com/pigrD785gC — Babar Azam (@babarazam258) March 4, 2022

Extremely sad news 💔 RIP @ShaneWarne absolute legend of the game 🏏. Sad day for all cricket fraternity pic.twitter.com/c32FcGbxzz — Mohammad Hafeez (@MHafeez22) March 4, 2022

– Your contribution to cricket will always be remembered #ShaneWarne 🏏 (1969-2022) pic.twitter.com/xzgfxhrhYz — Hassan Ali 🇵🇰 (@RealHa55an) March 4, 2022

The game of cricket has lost what I consider a university of leg-spin bowling today. I was inspired by his bowling from the start of my career and it was always a privilege to play against him. My deepest condolences are with Warne’s family and loved ones. #ShaneWarne pic.twitter.com/Uht87qDcJ5 — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) March 4, 2022

Very few can match their attitude with raw talent. #ShaneWarne made bowling look like magic! RIP — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) March 4, 2022

Shane Warne was a crowd puller. Magician with the ball. Absolute legend of Australian cricket. First IPL winning captain. He will be missed, He will be remembered forever. #rip #shanewarne — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) March 4, 2022

Extremely sad news 💔 RIP @ShaneWarne absolute legend of the game 🏏. Sad day for all cricket fraternity pic.twitter.com/c32FcGbxzz — Mohammad Hafeez (@MHafeez22) March 4, 2022

Shane Warne no more..

I’m Shocked and Shattered.Simply can’t believe I’m hearing this.Very very sad day for our cricket community.The biggest superstar of my generation gone.Goodbye Legend @ShaneWarne #RIP Condolences to the family and friends. pic.twitter.com/TRWstn6knq — Waqar Younis (@waqyounis99) March 4, 2022

Sharing in the sadness of the cricket world on the demise of legend Shane Warne. Truly the end of an era. I pray his family, friends and fans find peace and comfort in this time of grief. #respect pic.twitter.com/CNuvNehEqs — Muhammad Rizwan (@iMRizwanPak) March 4, 2022

Cannot believe it.

One of the greatest spinners, the man who made spin cool, superstar Shane Warne is no more.

Life is very fragile, but this is very difficult to fathom. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and fans all around the world. pic.twitter.com/f7FUzZBaYX — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) March 4, 2022

Heartbroken about @ShaneWarne’s news. Rest in peace legend. I used to keep watching him take wickets on TV. So when I started proper cricket, I decided to become a legspinner. Have no words to express my sorrow. Prayers for the departed and family. pic.twitter.com/NIk7KDW85d — Shadab Khan (@76Shadabkhan) March 4, 2022

I’m truly lost for words here, this is extremely sad. An absolute legend and champion of our game has left us. RIP Shane Warne….still can’t believe it — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) March 4, 2022

– Shocked to hear the news of legendary #ShaneWarne passing away… pic.twitter.com/r5SxwUFjXm — Shoaib Malik 🇵🇰 (@realshoaibmalik) March 4, 2022

I am in agony. Grief. And have no words. I was lucky enough to know him well. The magic will stay forever. #ShaneWarne #GreatestOfHisKind. In disbelief. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) March 4, 2022

Sad day for Cricket!

An iconic cricket player & mentor has left us.

Deeply saddened by this news. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and fans all around the world 💔#RIPLegend#ShaneWarne pic.twitter.com/1msDev2JoF — Yasir Shah (@Shah64Y) March 4, 2022

– Your contribution to cricket will always be remembered #ShaneWarne 🏏 (1969-2022) pic.twitter.com/xzgfxhrhYz — Hassan Ali 🇵🇰 (@RealHa55an) March 4, 2022

Noooooo #shanewarne cannot believe what I am reading — Jonty Rhodes (@JontyRhodes8) March 4, 2022

Noooooo #shanewarne cannot believe what I am reading — Jonty Rhodes (@JontyRhodes8) March 4, 2022

Oh man. Sad day. Sending all my love to the whole Marsh family xx https://t.co/xrIz1hIAEY — Alyssa Healy (@ahealy77) March 3, 2022

Comments