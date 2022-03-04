Friday, March 4, 2022
Australia cricket legend Shane Warne dies of ‘heart attack’

Australia cricketing legend Shane Warne passed away at the age of 52 due to a heart attack in Thailand on Friday.

Shane Warne’s management, in their statement, mentioned that he died in Koh Samui, Thailand, due to a suspected heart attack.

“Shane was found unresponsive in his villa and despite the best efforts of medical staff, he could not be revived,” the statement read. “The family requests privacy at this time and will provide further details in due course.”

 

It comes just hours after the death was announced of fellow Australian great Rod Marsh, one of the game’s outstanding wicketkeepers.

Shane Warne was credited with reviving the art of leg-spin and during a brilliant 15-year career he took 708 Test wickets — a tally surpassed only by Sri Lanka off-spinner Muttiah Muralitharan, who took 800.

He later played in the Twenty20 competitions before retiring from all international cricket in 2013 but continued to be involved in the game as a broadcaster.

The cricketing community has expressed their grief on the tragic news.

