Video: Pakistan female spinner’s wicket reminds us of Shane Warne

Shane Warne of Australia is considered to be one of the greatest spinners in the world. He was able to produce magic with the ball and dismiss batsmen in astonishing ways.

A Pakistani female spin bowler bowled a delivery that reminded us of Warne’s brilliance during a domestic match in Karachi.

The magic moment took place during the third game of the Pakistan Cup Women’s One-Day 2021-22 between PCB Dynamites and PCB Challengers at the National Stadium in Karachi.

Dynamites’ leg-spinner Ghulam Fatima bowled a delivery to Challengers’ opener Fareeha Mehmood that pitched way outside off stump. The left-handed opener came down the pitch to take a big swing.

However, the ball spun a long way inside the stumps and hit the leg stump.

Ghulam returned with brilliant figures of 2-35 in 10 overs, which also included a maiden. Despite the performance, her side lost by a single run.

Warne had a knack for producing such deliveries that have turned the course of the match. In the 2005 Ashes Test series against England, the Australian leggie had bowled a delivery to batsman Andrew Strauss.

Shane Warne had pitched the cherry outside the left-handed batsman’s off stump. Strauss, thinking that it would hold its line, moved outside his pole.

The ball spun around his legs and crashed into the middle and off stump.

He produced a delivery to England’s Mike Gatting where the pitched outside leg stump and came back to hit the off stump. It is called the “Ball of the Century”