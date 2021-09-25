‘Shang-Chi’ set to beat out ‘Black Widow’ to become biggest movie of 2021

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is poised to beat out Black Widow to become the biggest film of 2021 at the box office, reported Deadline.

Despite earlier concerns about the ongoing pandemic, Shang-Chi managed to break records and stay in the top position for three weekends straight, and is now projected to rake in a total of $195.2 million by the end of the week, effectively surpassing Black Widow, which has earned $183.4 million.

This would make Shang-Chi the highest-grossing during the 2020-21 pandemic to date.

While both films are under the Marvel banner, they saw starly different releases – Black Widow had a hybrid release that saw it hitting theatres and Disney+ streaming platform at the same time, while Shang-Chi had a purely theatrical release. It will be made available on Disney+ on Nov.

Black Widow mananaged to rake in $80 million at the US box office and $78 million worldwide on its opening weekend, with its earnings suplemented by Disney+ Premier where it sweeped in another $60 million from the $30 rental fees.

As for Shang-Chi, managed to break the Labor Day weekend record on its debut, bringing in $71.4 million at opening weekend, and has since managed to steadily bring in more.

Shang-Chi stars Canadian actor, stuntman and erstwhile Deloitte accountant Simu Liu as Marvel’s newest superhero, a former assassin in the shadow of an evil father. It also features Awkwafina, Tony Leung and Michelle Yeoh. read more

The film has drawn strong reviews for its choreography and Asian representation.