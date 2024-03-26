Five foreigners killed in suicide attack in KP’s Shangla

SHANGLA: A suicide bomb blast was reported from Karakoram highway in Bisham, resulting in the death of five foreign nationals and one local citizen, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

District Inspector General (DIG) of Malakand told media that a suicide bomber rammed an explosives-laden vehicle into a convoy of foreign nationals which was on its way from Islamabad to their camp in Dasu, Shangla.

As per the initial report, a passenger vehicle, en route from Islamabad to Dasu Dam, was carrying five foreigners along with the driver, all of whom tragically lost their lives in the attack.

Following the explosion, the coaster veered off the road and came to a stop at a distance.

In response to the situation, teams from the CTD and Bomb Disposal Unit (BDU) in Peshawar were swiftly dispatched to the scene by authorities.

The rescue officials shifted the bodies and injured in the blast to the nearest hospital for immediate medical assistance.

Five Chinese and one Pakistani national were killed today in a terrorist attack near Besham in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Meanwhile, the federal government strongly condemned this heinous act of terrorism and vowed to take all necessary measures to bring the terrorists and their facilitators to justice.

A statement issued from the ministry of foreign affairs read that such dastardly acts cannot dent the resolve of Pakistani nation to fight against the scourge of terrorism.

“Today’s attack was orchestrated by the enemies of Pakistan-China friendship. We will resolutely act against all such forces and defeat them. The people and government of Pakistan stand shoulder-to-shoulder with our Chinese friends in this difficult time and extend sincere condolences to the families of the Chinese nationals killed in the attack,” the statement said.

It added Pakistan and China are close friends and iron brothers. The life and safety of Chinese nationals in Pakistan is of paramount importance. Pakistan will continue to work with our Chinese brothers in ensuring the safety and security of Chinese nationals, projects and institutions in Pakistan.

Pakistan Army vows action after Shangla attack

Separately, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that the recent incidents of terrorism in Pakistan, notably in Gwadar, Turbat, and Besham, are dastardly acts aimed at destabilising the internal security situation.

The military’s media wing read that the first two attempts were successfully thwarted by the armed forces, the latest incident at Besham led to the loss of six innocent civilians including five Chinese nationals. The whole nation stands in solidarity with our Chinese brothers and unequivocally condemn this cowardly act.

“Strategic projects and sensitive sites vital for Pakistan’s economic progress and the well-being of its people are being targeted as a conscious effort to retard our progress and sow discord between Pakistan and its strategic allies and partners, most notably China. Certain foreign elements are complicit in aiding and abetting terrorism in Pakistan, driven by their vested interests. Despite the veneer of innocence, these elements are being continuously exposed as sponsors of terror,” the ISPR said.

It added that such heinous acts of violence against innocent civilians, foreigners and the armed forces will not deter the resolve of the Pakistani people, its security forces and our partners to root out the menace terrorism from our country.

The military’s media wing read that Pakistan, as the frontline state against terror, remains perhaps the only nation directly confronting the international terrorist enterprise with absolute steadfastness and full resolve of the state.

“With the unwavering support of the resilient nation and our iron-clad ally China, we will ensure that all those involved in aiding terrorism, directly or indirectly, are held accountable and find their due comeuppance. Together we will prevail over adversity and evil,” the ISPR added.

