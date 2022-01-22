Shangla landslide death toll rises to four

SHANGLA: The death toll from the massive landslide in the Alpuri area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Shangla district rose to four after the recovery of another girl’s body.

A massive landslide hit a house, leaving two children killed and three women injured in the Alpuri area of KP’s Shangla district on Friday afternoon.

The rescue and search operation was continued in the heavy rainfall, whereas, Bisham-Swat Road was also closed for traffic due to the massive landslide.

The rescue officials recovered one more body of a girl after 25 hours of effort, whereas, the search is continued for another missing boy.

After the recent recovery of a girl’s body, the landslide death toll soared to four including a man, his two sons and a daughter.

