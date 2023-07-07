Shangla landslide: PM Shehbaz announces compensation package

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has announced a compensation package of one million rupees for the families of eight children who were died in a landslide incident in the Martong area of district Shangla.

In a statement today, he expressed deep grief and sorrow over the incident and said he is equally aggrieved with the affected families.

PM Shehbaz Sharif directed his advisor Engineer Ameer Maqam to visit the bereaved families and expressed condolence to them, Radio Pakistan reported.

It is pertinent to mention that the premier announced the compensation package on the request of Amir Maqam.

Meanwhile, PM Sharif commended the Punjab chief minister’s efforts for leading from the front to address the situation after the historic monsoon rainfall in Lahore and other cities of the province.

In a tweet today, the prime minister also appreciated the Chief Secretary Punjab, Commissioner Lahore, MD WASA and other government officials for their dedication and commitment to public service during this challenging time.