Shangla: Two children burnt to death in house fire

SHANGLA: Two children were burnt to death in a fire at their house in Shangla district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to details, the police have confirmed the death of two children identified as Shafiullah (aged 9) and Owais (aged 10).

A heavy contingent of police also reached the spot after the incident that took place in Martung Tehsil of Shangla district.

Residents of the area themselves made efforts to extinguish the fire, the police added. However, the reason of the fire cannot be ascertained, as per preliminary investigation.

Earlier in 2021, two elderly women were burnt to death after a fire broke out in a house in Lahore.

Rescue sources said that a house caught fire near Lahore’s College Road Township in which two women lost their lives in the incident.

Comments