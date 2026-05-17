Shania Twain Drops Hints About Performing at Harry Styles' Wedding

Shania Twain has sparked excitement among fans by hinting that she’d be thrilled to perform at Harry Styles’ wedding to Zoë Kravitz.

During an appearance on SiriusXM’s The Pulse, host Joe “Brady” Blum playfully suggested Shania could sing at the couple’s wedding, prompting an enthusiastic response: “Oh! I would say yes if he asked,” she said with a laugh.

This isn’t the first time Shania has shown love for Harry’s music – she’s currently touring with him, and they’ve even joked about performing together, with Shania suggesting she and Lenny Kravitz could duet.

The 60-year-old Queen of Country Pop has been having a fantastic time on tour with Harry, and fans are loving the chemistry between them.

Harry and Zoë’s Love Story

Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz have been making headlines with their whirlwind romance, sparking engagement rumors after being spotted hand-in-hand in Rome.

The couple started dating in August 2025, and insiders claim they’re having a great time, with Harry being more open about his feelings than ever before.

About Shania Twain

Shania Twain is a Canadian singing sensation known as the Queen of Country Pop! Born Eirnn Shania Twain on August 28, 1965, in Windsor, Ontario, she’s famous for hits like “Man! I Feel Like a Woman!”, “You’re the Still the One”, and “That Don’t Impress Me Much”.

Career Highlights:

Sold over 100 million records worldwide, making her one of the best-selling artists of all time.

First female artist to have three albums certified Diamond by the RIAA (US sales only).

Won numerous awards, including 5 Grammy Awards, 27 BMI. Songwriter Awards, and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Known for her empowering lyrics and genre-bending sound.

Personal Life:

Married to Frédéric Thiébaud (businessman) since 2011. Previously married to Robert John “Mutt” Lange (producer) from 1993-2010. Has one child, Eja Kai Leipholz Lange (born August 2001).