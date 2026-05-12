Shania Twain teases childhood-inspired 7th album

Shania Twain gave a peek into her childhood through her seventh studio album. She also revealed her true inspiration behind the recent album.

On May 10, Sunday, at Shania Twain’s Rose Ceremony during her interview with PEOPLE magazine, she talked about her upcoming album, and she also said that she made little effort to revive her “childhood” memories through the album.

She continued, “It’s a reflection of my childhood, the environment I grew up in. There’s a lot of descriptive language.” Shania went on to share that the core purpose of her album is to tell people what her life looked like when she was “growing up.”

Notably, her forthcoming album is a tribute to her years-long journey filled with the best and worst moments.

“I’m turning 60, and I feel good, and I’ve got to celebrate that. I’m grateful to have made it this far. So, I was celebrating that with all of the Queen of Me music. But who makes you who you become, basically? I had never shared that with the fans before,” the Now songstress explained, referring to her 2023 album.

She noted, ” My fans only know Shania from my first records… My first hit wasn’t until I was 30. So, there’s a whole lot of Shania they don’t know about, and that’s what the new music’s about”. Shania Twain’s seventh studio album hasn’t announced its release date.