Shanto stands tall as Bangladesh dominate rain-hit Day 4

Najmul Hossain Shanto produced another composed innings under pressure as Bangladesh tightened their grip on the opening Test against Pakistan before bad light forced an early end to Day Four at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Monday.

The hosts finished the day at 152-3 in their second innings, stretching their overall lead to 179 runs with one day remaining in the contest.

Bangladesh captain Shanto remained unbeaten on 58 at stumps, while veteran batter Mushfiqur Rahim was accompanying him on 16 after the pair safely negotiated the closing stages.

The day, however, was heavily disrupted by weather as persistent rain wiped out the entire second session after Lunch.

Play had resumed briefly in the third session, where Bangladesh continued to frustrate Pakistan through the experienced duo of Shanto and Mominul Haque.

The pair extended their third-wicket stand to 105 runs, and both completed well-crafted half-centuries to put Bangladesh firmly in control.

Pakistan eventually found a breakthrough, thanks to Shaheen Shah Afridi, who dismissed Mominul for a patient 56 off 120 deliveries.

Following the dismissal, Mushfiqur joined his captain at the crease, and the duo ensured Bangladesh suffered no further damage before bad light ended proceedings early.

Earlier, Bangladesh resumed their second innings on seven without loss with an overall lead of 34 runs after bowling Pakistan out for 386 on Day 3.

However, Pakistan struck twice early on Day 4 to put the hosts under pressure. Veteran pacer Mohammad Abbas provided the first breakthrough by dismissing overnight batter Mahmudul Hasan Joy for five.

Soon after, Hasan Ali removed opener Shadman Islam, who managed 10 runs, reducing Bangladesh to 23-2 early in the session.

With Pakistan threatening to seize control, Bangladesh captain Shanto and experienced batter Mominul once again combined to stabilise the innings.

The pair, who had earlier stitched together a crucial 170-run stand in the first innings, continued their impressive understanding at the crease with another composed partnership.

They added an unbeaten 70 runs for the third wicket to guide Bangladesh safely to Lunch without any further setbacks.

By Lunch, Bangladesh had recovered to 93-2, with Shanto unbeaten on 34 and Mominul batting on 37.

Rain then halted proceedings immediately after the interval, with the umpires eventually taking tea during the delay before play resumed later in the evening.