Actor Sharib Hashmi has shared an emotional update about his wife Nasreen Hashmi’s health, revealing that her oral cancer has returned for the sixth time.

During a heartfelt appearance on the Hauterrfly podcast, the actor spoke candidly about the difficult journey his family has endured over the past several years. Sharib described the experience as emotionally exhausting, marked by repeated hospital visits, uncertainty, and moments of helplessness.

Despite the painful challenges, Sharib praised Nasreen for remaining strong and positive throughout her battle. He described her as the emotional backbone of the family, saying her courage and optimism continue to inspire everyone around her even during the darkest moments.

The actor became emotional while discussing how difficult it is to watch a loved one go through repeated health struggles. However, he emphasized that Nasreen’s resilience gives the family strength to continue supporting her through every setback.

The interview quickly captured attention on social media and users sent prayers, messages of support, and words of encouragement for Nasreen’s recovery.

Many people also praised the actor for openly discussing the emotional realities families face while dealing with cancer and for highlighting the strength shown by survivors every day.