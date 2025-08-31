PM Sharif, President Erdogan reaffirm Pakistan-Turkiye relations at SCO Summit

TIANJIN: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had a meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to strengthen Pakistan-Turkiye relations during the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Heads of State Council Summit in Tianjin, China, ARY News reported.

President Erdogan expressed deep condolences over the recent floods in Pakistan, loss of lives and property. He reiterated that Turkiye stands with the people of Pakistan during the testing times.

The meeting highlighted the lasting brotherhood between the two countries. Both leaders expressed pleasure over the strengthening cooperation between the two countries and emphasised the importance of high-level exchanges.

The leaders reviewed the current situation of Pakistan-Turkiye relations and agreed to foster cooperation across different sectors, including trade, defence, and regional security.

Both leaders agreed to work together in different sectors, including politics, the economy, defence, and security.

In addition to Pakistan-Turkiye relations, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and President Tayyip Erdogan discussed the core regional and global developments.

They expressed concern over the worsening humanitarian situation in Gaza and strongly condemned Israeli aggression, including policies of ethnic cleansing.

Both leaders reiterated their promise to support Palestinian rights on international platforms and called for unified efforts within the Muslim world to endorse peace and stability.

The meeting, which took place during the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Heads of State Council Summit in Tianjin, China, concluded with a reaffirmed assurance to strengthen strategic cooperation and intensify success through mutual understanding and shared goals.

Read More: PM Sharif commends China’s high-tech calamity response

Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif praised China’s advanced use of technology and modern techniques in disaster management, expressing confidence that Pakistan can greatly benefit from this expertise to strengthen its own preventive and response strategies.

During a visit to the National Facility for Earthquake Engineering Simulation at Tianjin University, PM Shehbaz Sharif was briefed on state-of-the-art technologies, including medical rescue vehicles and disaster-preparedness systems.