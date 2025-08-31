PM Sharif commends China’s high-tech calamity response

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has praised China’s advanced use of technology and modern techniques in disaster management, expressing confidence that Pakistan can greatly benefit from this expertise to strengthen its own preventive and response strategies.

During a visit to the National Facility for Earthquake Engineering Simulation at Tianjin University, PM Shehbaz Sharif was briefed on state-of-the-art technologies, including medical rescue vehicles and disaster-preparedness systems.

He said adopting such innovations would enable Pakistan to take effective precautionary measures against natural calamities, particularly in light of the ongoing floods.

Highlighting the importance of bilateral collaboration, Shehbaz Sharif directed that projects such as the China-Pakistan Joint Lab for Disaster and Emergency Medicine and the International Medical Cooperation Center be made more functional.

He stressed that the scope of cooperation should be expanded under the Belt and Road Initiative to enhance resilience against future disasters.

The premier also reviewed Pakistan’s ongoing flood relief efforts, noting that additional convoys of supplies have been dispatched to Narowal, Sialkot, Wazirabad, Hafizabad, Chiniot, and Jhang, to be delivered through the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA).

PM Shehbaz Sharif NDMA to maintain close coordination with Punjab authorities and ensure uninterrupted relief operations.

Reaffirming his government’s commitment, Shehbaz Sharif said that comprehensive relief and rehabilitation measures will continue until affected families are fully supported.