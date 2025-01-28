web analytics
27.9 C
Karachi
Tuesday, January 28, 2025
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
Prayer Times
- Advertisement -

Sharif family issued ‘threat alert’ by UK police

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

LONDON: The Sharif family have been issued a “threat alert” by the UK police, warning them of a potential violent attack by unidentified individuals, ARY News reported citing sources.

According to sources, the alert was issued by the West Midlands Police through its intelligence monitoring system, which picked up on a conversation by a British Pakistani TikTokers group based in Birmingham.

Sources said that the Metropolitan Police informed the Sharif of the threat, providing safety guidelines to ensure their protection. The police have also advised family members to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions.

A case regarding the threat has been registered at the Charing Cross Police Station in London.

Furthermore, the Sharif family has not publicly commented on the reports yet.

Also read: London police nab PTI worker over death threats to Sharif family

The development came after police arrested Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) worker Gulfam Hussain Kayani over allegations of threatening the Sharif family.

Gulfam Kayani was detained for threatening to kill Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, Nawaz Sharif, and other individuals. He also made critical remarks against Army Chief General Asim Munir and issued further threats.

The PTI worker posted live videos on TikTok, in which he threatened the Sharif brothers and even mentioned destroying the Avenfield Apartments.

He filmed videos outside both the Avenfield Apartments and Shahbaz Sharif’s flat, sharing them on social media. Gulfam also threatened to drag Shahbaz and Nawaz Sharif through the streets of London.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

With inflation coming down, is Pakistan's economy on the path to full recovery?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.