Sharif family issued ‘threat alert’ by UK police

LONDON: The Sharif family have been issued a “threat alert” by the UK police, warning them of a potential violent attack by unidentified individuals, ARY News reported citing sources.

According to sources, the alert was issued by the West Midlands Police through its intelligence monitoring system, which picked up on a conversation by a British Pakistani TikTokers group based in Birmingham.

Sources said that the Metropolitan Police informed the Sharif of the threat, providing safety guidelines to ensure their protection. The police have also advised family members to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions.

A case regarding the threat has been registered at the Charing Cross Police Station in London.

Furthermore, the Sharif family has not publicly commented on the reports yet.

The development came after police arrested Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) worker Gulfam Hussain Kayani over allegations of threatening the Sharif family.

Gulfam Kayani was detained for threatening to kill Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, Nawaz Sharif, and other individuals. He also made critical remarks against Army Chief General Asim Munir and issued further threats.

The PTI worker posted live videos on TikTok, in which he threatened the Sharif brothers and even mentioned destroying the Avenfield Apartments.

He filmed videos outside both the Avenfield Apartments and Shahbaz Sharif’s flat, sharing them on social media. Gulfam also threatened to drag Shahbaz and Nawaz Sharif through the streets of London.