Sharif family’s peon Malik Maqsood aka ‘Maqsood Chaprasi’ passes away

Sharif family’s renowned servant Malik Maqsood famously known as ‘Maqsood Chaprasi’ passed away on Thursday. Maqsood was nominated in the money laundering case against Shehbaz Sharif and his family, ARY News reported.

Sources say that Maqsood was living abroad nowadays. Former Accountability advisor Shehzad Akbar had claimed that millions of unaccounted-for money were found in Maqsood’s bank accounts.

‘There is a reason the Supreme Court called the Sharif family a Sicilian Mafia,’ Fawad Chaudhry.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry said that the news about Malik Maqsood’s sudden demise is alarming. Why is it that many important people related to the Sharif family’s cases die abruptly? he questioned.

The PTI leader claimed that Malik had received 2,4 billion rupees in his bank account which were unaccounted for, hinting at money laundering by the Sharif family. The Sharif family is applying the same strategy which is used to deter to Hudaibiya Paper Mills case, Fawad Chaudhry added.

