Sharjah cuts certificate attestation from 6 days to 3 minutes

SHARJAH: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) and the Sharjah Private Education Authority (SPEA) have officially launched an electronic academic certificate issuance and attestation service via the “Dalil” platform.

The rollout follows a memorandum of understanding on electronic integration signed between the two entities during the fifth edition of the Sharjah International Summit on Improvement in Education held last February.

This digital integration marks a significant milestone in inter-governmental collaboration, establishing a higher benchmark for precision and reliability in data exchange.

The initiative directly supports the objectives of the second phase of the Zero Government Bureaucracy Programme and accelerates the UAE’s ongoing digital transformation by replacing conventional service models with a fully connected digital ecosystem — one that streamlines procedures, delivers proactive services, and considerably reduces the time and effort required from customers.

Omar Obaid Alhesan Alshamsi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, affirmed that the electronic integration with the Sharjah Private Education Authority reflects the UAE Government’s vision of building a unified, people-centric digital government ecosystem that strengthens institutional integration, enhances government performance, and advances the delivery of smart, proactive services that elevate the government experience.

He added that this cooperation is particularly significant in supporting the objectives of the Zero Government Bureaucracy Programme and streamlining the issuance and attestation of academic certificates, enabling parents to complete their transactions quickly and seamlessly, in line with the Ministry’s commitment to developing more agile and responsive services that meet the needs and aspirations of the community.

Ali Al Hosani, Director General of the Sharjah Private Education Authority, emphasized that the new service reflects the level of integration between government entities, stating: “This service reflects the effective integration between the Sharjah Private Education Authority and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, through which we have successfully unified academic certificate attestation procedures within a single digital platform, considerably reducing time and effort for parents.

We remain committed to advancing our digital services in ways that enhance the user experience and elevate customer satisfaction, in line with the UAE’s digital transformation agenda.”

The newly activated service underscores MoFA’s dedication to building integrated, forward-looking digital solutions that improve the overall government service experience, while aligning with SPEA’s broader mission to cultivate a digitally driven education environment grounded in innovation and international service standards.

Through direct electronic integration between the two authorities, parents and students can now issue and attest academic certificates via a single unified digital window, consolidating what was previously three separate transactions into one.

This streamlined process covers certificate issuance through SPEA, along with attestation from both MoFA and the relevant UAE diplomatic mission in the destination country — all without the need to navigate multiple service platforms.

Accessible through “Dalil,” the centralised student services platform, the solution dramatically cuts processing time to just three minutes, compared to the six working days previously required for the same procedures both inside and outside the UAE.