Sharjah launches incentives to support tourism businesses

SHARJAH: The Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority (SEWA) has launched a package of incentives and facilities for tourism establishments, aiming to support the sector’s sustainability, enhance its competitiveness and strengthen the emirate’s investment environment.

SEWA said it has formed a dedicated team to oversee the implementation of the initiatives through field visits to eligible tourism businesses.

The team will explain the available benefits, guide businesses on how to access them, gather feedback from investors and assess operational challenges to help refine the programme and maximise its economic impact.

Periodic reports and recommendations will also be prepared to improve implementation.

Dr. Hussein Al Askar, Director of SEWA’s Customer Service Department, said the initiatives will run from June until the end of August 2026 and are aligned with the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to enhance the business environment and support the sustainable development of the tourism sector.

He added that the programme is being closely followed by Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Executive Council.

The package includes extending bill payment deadlines by one additional month, allowing utility bills to be paid in instalments, waiving disconnection penalties for three months, and permitting security deposits for new accounts to be paid over four instalments.

Other measures include a three-month exemption from engineering plan approval fees for tourism establishments, extending utility connection periods for projects without additional charges, freezing service fees for inactive utility meters at hotels and tourism facilities, and allowing serviced apartment investors to disconnect utilities for unused units.

SEWA will also allow maintenance permit fees for electrical works to be paid in instalments and will cover bank charges incurred on utility bill payments made through bank transfers for three months.

Askar said the authority would continue coordinating with relevant entities to monitor the implementation of the initiatives and assess any additional incentives approved in the future, with the aim of supporting tourism sector growth and reinforcing Sharjah’s position as a leading regional and international tourism and investment destination while contributing to sustainable economic development.