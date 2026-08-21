Sharjah Police, Noon to launch vehicle plate collection service

SHARJAH: Sharjah Police is preparing to launch a new service with Noon that will allow motorists to have their vehicle licence plates collected and delivered to traffic and licensing centres, removing the need for customers to visit in person for transactions that require plates to be handed in.

The service, which is due to launch soon, will be available for licensing transactions requiring vehicle plates to be submitted to Traffic and Licensing Services centres operated by the Vehicles and Drivers Licensing Department.

Customers will be able to request eligible digital services through traffic and licensing service centres or the Ministry of Interior’s MOI UAE app without having to make a separate trip to deliver their plates.

Once the plates have been handed over, the customer will receive a text message confirming their receipt.

They can then complete the remaining steps of the transaction electronically through the Ministry of Interior’s smart applications and traffic and licensing service channels.

Sharjah Police said the service is designed to shorten the customer journey and reduce the time and effort associated with visiting service centres by linking the physical collection of vehicle plates with existing digital procedures.

The initiative is part of Sharjah Police’s wider push to expand digital services and provide motorists with more flexible ways to complete traffic and licensing transactions.