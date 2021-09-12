New app launched to track school buses

The Sharjah Private Education Authority (SPEA) has launched an app to facilitate parents to track their children’s school buses.

The new app, ‘Your children are safe’, was launched in Sharjah which is available to students from 122 private schools for facilitating parents, guardians, school bus supervisors and specialised staff besides collecting important information regarding the trips and emergencies.

According to Khaleej Times, the SPEA director Ali Al Hosani said that the app could be used for recording students’ attendance by the bus supervisors, whereas, it will also enable specialised staff to track the buses’ movement.

He added that the app will also record the number of trips and send alerts in case of emergencies.

The director said that every bus is equipped with seven internal and external surveillance cameras to ensure students’ safety and security.

The cameras are also a means to ensure that students are on their best behaviour.