Sharjeel asks Chinese firm to submit proposal for bus manufacturing plant

KARACHI: Sindh Minister for Information, Transport and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon has directed Chinese company to submit its final proposal on setting up a bus manufacturing plant in the province, ARY News reported.

The minister said this while chairing a meeting held with Yutong of China and its partners Master Motors Pakistan at his office on Friday.

Yutong Middle East and Pakistan director Mr Robin, Sales Manager Mr Paul, Mas­ter Motors Pakistan Mark­eting Director Muhammad Faisal Mairaj, National Radio and Telecommunication Corporation (NRTC) Project Director Sohaib Shafiq and others attended the meeting. The meeting reviewed progress on setting up Yutong Public Transport Plant in Sindh.

During the meeting, the minister directed Chinese firm to submit proposal as soon as possible so that reservation of land and other formalities could be completed for starting work on the facility.

صوبائی وزیر ٹرانسپورٹ شرجیل انعام میمن کا یوٹانگ بس اور ماسٹر موٹرز سے اجلاس اجلاس میں ڈائریکٹر یوٹونگ مڈل ایسٹ اینڈ پاکستان مسٹر روبن، سیلز منیجر مسٹر پال، ڈائریکٹر مارکیٹنگ ماسٹر موٹرز پاکستان محمد فیصل معراج، پروجیکٹ ڈائریکٹر صہیب شفیق و دیگر شریک@sharjeelinam @SMTA_GoS pic.twitter.com/SwnLZy6wls — Sindh Information Department (@sindhinfodepart) October 28, 2022

It also discussed importing more buses from China under the Peoples Bus Service Project.

Sharjeel Memon said the plant would create employment opportunities besides other benefits.

On the occasion, Yutong and Master Motors handed over 10 trucks of relief goods to the provincial minister for flood victims. The relief goods included 1,400 ration bags and 200 tents.

Comments