Sharjeel blasts Customs over seizure of Sindh Govt vehicle

KARACHI: Senior minister Sharjeel Memon on Saturday vehemently criticized the Pakistan Customs over seizing a vehicle of Sindh government claiming non-payment of customs duty.

In a social media post, Sharjeel Memon said that the Customs has claimed that the vehicle has been non-customs paid.

Sindh’s minister while sharing vehicle’s papers on X said that the car has been the property of the Sindh Information Department. “Concerned officials were shown all government documents of the vehicle,” he said.

He said that the car has been purchased from an official outlet of the company.

Minister said that this attitude has been intolerable. Pakistan Customs should handover the seized vehicle to the concerned department immediately and issue a written apology over the action, he demanded.