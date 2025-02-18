web analytics
31.9 C
Karachi
Tuesday, February 18, 2025
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
Prayer Times
- Advertisement -

Sharjeel chairs session over soaring traffic mishaps in Karachi

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

KARACHI: Sindh’s senior minister Sharjeel Memon chaired a session on soaring road accidents on Tuesday, also attended by opposition figures, transporters and officials.

On the instructions of the chief minister, Transport Minister presided over the meeting attended by, opposition leader in provincial legislature, MQM’s Ali Khursheedi, Jamaat Islami’s parliamentary leader in Sindh Assembly Muhammad Farooq, Muslim Pervez and Raja Arif Sultan, ANP’s Shahi Syed and others.

The meeting was also attended by Sindh’s Home Minister Zia Lanjar, secretary transport Asad Zamin, CCPO Javed Alam Odho and DIG Traffic Pir Muhammad Shah.

Transporters’ representatives Liaquat Mehsud, Sardar Abdul Hameed, Ghulam Muhammad Afridi and Alhaj Yousuf also attended the huddle.

The session discussed increasing traffic accidents in the metropolis, the timing of heavy transport in city and other related issues.

The meeting also discussed burning of transport vehicles and other arson incidents after traffic mishaps.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

With inflation coming down, is Pakistan's economy on the path to full recovery?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.