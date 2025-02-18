Sharjeel chairs session over soaring traffic mishaps in Karachi

KARACHI: Sindh’s senior minister Sharjeel Memon chaired a session on soaring road accidents on Tuesday, also attended by opposition figures, transporters and officials.

On the instructions of the chief minister, Transport Minister presided over the meeting attended by, opposition leader in provincial legislature, MQM’s Ali Khursheedi, Jamaat Islami’s parliamentary leader in Sindh Assembly Muhammad Farooq, Muslim Pervez and Raja Arif Sultan, ANP’s Shahi Syed and others.

The meeting was also attended by Sindh’s Home Minister Zia Lanjar, secretary transport Asad Zamin, CCPO Javed Alam Odho and DIG Traffic Pir Muhammad Shah.

Transporters’ representatives Liaquat Mehsud, Sardar Abdul Hameed, Ghulam Muhammad Afridi and Alhaj Yousuf also attended the huddle.

The session discussed increasing traffic accidents in the metropolis, the timing of heavy transport in city and other related issues.

The meeting also discussed burning of transport vehicles and other arson incidents after traffic mishaps.