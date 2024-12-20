Sharjeel Memon urges stricter driving licence rules in Pakistan amid rising accidents

KARACHI: Sindh Senior Minister for Information and Transport Sharjeel Memon stated that there is no problem with the presence of dumpers in Karachi, but the real issue lies in the behavior of drivers and their disregard for traffic laws.

Speaking in ARY News’ programme Bakhbar Savera, Sharjeel Memon remarked, “Vehicles do not cause accidents on their own; the real problem is how licenses are issued to drivers.”

He emphasized that the process of issuing driving licenses in Pakistan is too lenient and needs to be stricter.

Sharjeel Memon further stressed the importance of implementing global standard operating procedures (SOPs) for traffic laws in Pakistan.

“While the law mandates fitness tests for vehicles, this requirement is often neglected,” Memon noted.

He announced that the Transport Department has initiated a new mechanism from December 1 to ensure stricter enforcement of traffic regulations.

Memon urged traffic police to conduct thorough checks at signals and impose hefty fines on violators.

“Around the world, laws are enforced through heavy fines; Pakistan should adopt the same approach,” said the minister.

He pointed out that citizens comply with traffic laws abroad and questioned why the same cannot happen in Pakistan.

Sharjeel Memon expressed optimism that a strategic approach will help resolve the ongoing issues related to dumpers and driver behavior in Karachi.

Earlier, Karachi Additional Inspector General (AIG) and Police Chief Javed Alam Odho announced a ban on the movement of dumpers in Karachi from 6a.m to 11p.m in an effort to curb fatal road accidents

Odho highlighted that over 900 road accidents occurred in Karachi this year, with more than half proving fatal. He emphasised that every second accident in the city results in the loss of life, posing a significant challenge to law enforcement alongside their ongoing fight against criminals.