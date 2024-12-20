Man, minor son die in Karachi road accident

KARACHI: Heavy traffic in Karachi continues to claim valuable lives as a man along with his minor son died in a devastating road accident that occurred on Korangi Jam Sadiq Bridge in the city, ARY News reported.

According to police, a motorcycle collided with a stationary trailer on the bridge, causing the deaths of a father and son, identified as 49-year-old Rizwan and Rohan, 3.

The mother, who was also on the motorcycle, was injured in the accident.

According to preliminary investigations, the motorcycle riders were unable to see the trailer due to the darkness and the lack of streetlights on the bridge. The trailer had broken down on the bridge and the driver had left it unattended after locking it.

The bodies were shifted to the hospital for legal proceedings, the police said.

Meanwhile, in an effort to improve road safety and reduce traffic congestion, IG Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon announced that vehicles and motorcycles driven without a valid licence will be seized in Karachi.

Exclusively talking to ARY News, IG Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon termed untrained driving, a major cause of traffic jams in Karachi and strict measures are being implemented to address the issue.

Memon said that they are developing a system which will help in registration of cases against individuals fined for the same offence twice.

IG Sindh further said that habitual offenders will be monitored through e-tagging, ensuring stricter accountability.

SHOs who fail to register cases promptly will face consequences, including removal. SSPs will be held accountable for unregistered cases, he warned.

Earlier, Karachi Additional Inspector General (AIG) and Police Chief Javed Alam Odho has announced a ban on the movement of dumpers in Karachi from 6a.m to 11p.m in an effort to curb fatal road accidents

According to reports, Odho highlighted that over 900 road accidents occurred in Karachi this year, with more than half proving fatal. He emphasised that every second accident in the city results in the loss of life, posing a significant challenge to law enforcement alongside their ongoing fight against criminals.