Karachi police chief restricts dumper movement to prevent accidents

Karachi Additional Inspector General (AIG) and Police Chief Javed Alam Odho has announced a ban on the movement of dumpers in the city from 6a.m to 11p.m in an effort to curb fatal accidents, ARY News reported.

According to reports, Odho highlighted that over 900 accidents occurred in Karachi this year, with more than half proving fatal. He emphasised that every second accident in the city results in the loss of life, posing a significant challenge to law enforcement alongside their ongoing fight against criminals.

Odho revealed alarming statistics, stating that 57 percent of accidents involved motorcyclists, and 75 percent of riders fail to wear helmets. Additionally, many young citizens are driving without obtaining proper licenses.

The Karachi police chief reported that traffic police issued nearly 400,000 fines this year, including 30,000 for heavy traffic violations in December alone. He added that, over 7,000 drivers were arrested for breaching traffic laws.

City police chief further announced that an awareness campaign targeting motorcyclists and rickshaw drivers will precede strict enforcement actions. Odho affirmed the commitment to ensuring adherence to traffic regulations, warning that violations will lead to fines and arrests.

Read More: Karachi traffic accidents claim 715 lives in 2024

Karachi witnessed a surge in the number of traffic accidents in 2024, resulting in the loss of 715 lives in the port city, according to a report released on December 6.

According to rescue sources, the victims include 562 men, 80 women, and 73 children.

In addition to the fatalities, 7,621 citizens, including women and children, were injured in these accidents. Among the injured, men accounted for 562 fatalities and 6,290 injuries, while women accounted for 80 fatalities and 994 injuries. Children were also among the victims, with 73 fatalities reported.

Comparing the numbers to the previous year, the number of fatalities in traffic accidents in Karachi has decreased slightly from 801 in 2023. However, the number of injuries has increased from 6,545 in 2023. The authorities must take concrete steps to address the root causes of these accidents and ensure the safety of citizens on the roads.