PPP castigates MQM-P for ‘politicising’ law and order situation

KARACHI: Sindh Minister for Transport and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon critisised the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) for ‘politicising’ law and order in the province particularly Karachi, ARY News reported

Speaking to media outside the Sindh Assembly, the minister said that the MQM-P tried to politicise the Hyderabad cylinder blast. “Gone are the days when the city used to be shut down on a call from London,” Sharjeel Inam Memon added.

He said that everyone is aware of who was involved in target killing, extortion, and sack-packed bodies. “MQM-P members make fiery speeches and then apologize and then apologize,” Sharjeel Inam Memon said.

The minister said that after the Hyderabad cylinder blast, the MQM-P politicised the matter. He added that Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah and Health Minister Dr Azra Fazal Pechuhu themselves visited the hospital to inquire about the health of the injured people.

Earlier on Wednesday, the MQM-P and Pakis People’s Party (PPP) once again traded barbs over ‘rising’ street crimes in Karachi.

Senior Deputy Convener MQM-P Syed Mustafa Kamal while addressing a presser said that a conspiracy has been hatched for decades to economically exploit the citizens of Karachi, with the recent wave of street crimes ‘being part of this larger scheme’.

He said that the Sindh government has failed to protect the lives and properties of Karachi’s citizens, with 71 young men falling victim to street crimes in the past few months.

“All individuals involved in crimes have been arrested and released on bail by the courts, and are again committing crimes,” Syed Mustafa Kamal added while quoting the police report.

‘MQM-P spreading ethnic politics’

In response, the Sindh government’s spokesperson termed the MQM-P’s suggestion, of issuing arms licenses to the citizens, as “irresponsible and childish”.

Spokesperson Ghanwer Ali Khan Isran accused the MQM-P of promoting ethnic politics and spreading fear and terror for cheap popularity.

The spokesperson said that arming citizens is not the solution to Karachi’s security issues, but rather a recipe for disaster.

Ghanwer Ali Khan Isran said that that the quota system was designed to provide opportunities to ‘marginalised’ communities and that its abolition would harm those who are already disadvantaged.