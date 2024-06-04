MQM-P, PPP trade barbs over street crimes in Karachi

KARACHI: The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) and Pakis People’s Party (PPP) once again traded barbs over ‘rising’ street crimes in Karachi, ARY News Karachi.

Senior Deputy Convener MQM-P Syed Mustafa Kamal while addressing a presser said that a conspiracy has been hatched for decades to economically exploit the citizens of Karachi, with the recent wave of street crimes ‘being part of this larger scheme’.

He said that the Sindh government has failed to protect the lives and properties of Karachi’s citizens, with 71 young men falling victim to street crimes in the past few months.

“All individuals involved in crimes have been arrested and released on bail by the courts, and are again committing crimes,” Syed Mustafa Kamal added while quoting the police report.

He also criticised the Sindh government for its ‘inability’ to stop the perpetrators and rid the city of weapons, suggesting that the government should allow licensed citizens to carry arms for self-defense.

The MQM-P leader also also announced that his party will work with local neighborhoods to establish security measures and demanded local policing as the only solution to the problem.

“We demand that the state, federal, and provincial governments, judiciary, law enforcement agencies, police, and rangers should perform their duties and secure the city,” he added.

‘MQM-P spreading ethnic politics’

In response, the Sindh government’s spokesperson termed the MQM-P’s suggestion, of issuing arms licenses to the citizens, as “irresponsible and childish”.

Spokesperson Ghanwer Ali Khan Isran accused the MQM-P of promoting ethnic politics and spreading fear and terror for cheap popularity.

The spokesperson said that arming citizens is not the solution to Karachi’s security issues, but rather a recipe for disaster.

Ghanwer Ali Khan Isran said that that the quota system was designed to provide opportunities to ‘marginalised’ communities and that its abolition would harm those who are already disadvantaged.

“The solution to Karachi’s problems lies in social justice and equality,” the Sindh government spokesperson added.