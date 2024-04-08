MQM-P demands to hand over Karachi to Pak Army

KARACHI: The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) demanded that Karachi should be handed over to the Pak-Army for three months in the wake of ‘deteriorating’ law and order, ARY News reported.

In a statement issued here, Senior Deputy Convener Syed Mustafa Kamal said that the Sindh government is not doing enough to ensure the safety of its citizens.

“The police have failed to protect lives and properties of the people. The surge in street crimes claimed 60 lives in the past three months,” the MQM-P leader added.

Syed Mustafa Kamal Mustafa Kamal blamed the government and the police for not taking action against criminals.

He said that ‘biased’ Sindh government and ‘incompetent’ police have left the people on mercy of the robbers and murderers. “Sindh Home Minister Ziaul Hassan Lanjar should tell who has tied the hands of the police,” Mustafa Kamal

He said that MQM-Pakistan is ready for all possible cooperation to cope with street criminals.

“There is no area and no road in Karachi where lives and property of citizens are safe. Even today (Monday), two citizens were robbed and killed in the Metroville area.

Earlier on Sunday, the MQM-P demanded equal powers for Rangers throughout the province.

In a presser, MNA Khawaja Izharul Hassan talked about the appointment of Ghulam Nabi Memon as Sindh Inspector General (IG), he alleged that the provincial government had “blackmailed” the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) in order to appoint someone of their own choosing.

Hassan alleged, “They [dacoits] have been given the licence to kill after the appointment of the Sindh IG, the home minister and the chief minister.”

On MQM-P leaders’ criticism of the Sindh government, Minister Nasir Hussain Shah termed Hassan’s statement a mere “political rhetoric”.

Sindh Minister for Department of Energy, Planning and Development Nasir Hussain Shah said that Sindh police and Rangers have begun preparations to kick off an operation against the bandits in the katcha areas.

Shah also questioned the reason behind the MQM-P’s criticism of IG Ghulam Nabi Memon, saying that Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has tasked the IG and AIG Sindh to ensure peace and order in the province.

On Hasan’s claim that the provincial government had “blackmailed” the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) to appoint someone of their choosing, the minister said that the MQM-P leader seemed like a “PML-N spokesperson”.