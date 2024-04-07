MQM-P castigates Sindh govt over ‘rising crime’, demands full powers for Rangers

KARACHI: The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) on Sunday castigated the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) led government over the increasing crime rate across Sindh, especially Karachi, demanding equal powers for Rangers throughout the province, ARY News reported.

Addressing a press conference here, MQM-P leader Khawaja Izharul Hassan pointed out that his party was constantly raising its voice regarding the situation in Karachi.

Talking about the appointment of Ghulam Nabi Memon as Sindh Inspector General (IG), he alleged that the provincial government had “blackmailed” the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) in order to appoint someone of their own choosing.

“An IG of your choosing, a home minister and a chief minister were appointed. The news of these appointment triggered a wave of happiness through the dacoits in riverine areas from Karachi to Kashmore,” he said.

Hassan alleged, “They [dacoits] have been given the licence to kill after the appointment of the Sindh IG, the home minister and the chief minister.”

Highlighting the urgency of the situation, the MQM-P leader emphasised that the federal government must take decisive action to curb the bloodshed and restore peace in Karachi.

He underscored the need for the Rangers to be granted equal powers throughout the province, emphasising that the current jurisdiction limited to Karachi is “insufficient to effectively address the prevailing challenges”.

Taking over the presser, MQM-P’s Faisal Sabzwari noted that PPP had been ruling the province for the last 16 years, yet citizens from Karachi to Kashmore were not safe.

He pointed out that multiple citizens were killed while resisting robberies during Ramadan. Billions of rupees of mobile phones were snatched in the metropolis, he added.

called on Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi to visit the city and summon Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah.

Sabzwari said that no action was being taken against armed gangs and dacoits in Kashmore or against street crime in Karachi. He called for summoning provincial officials and for the federal interior minister to form a committee.

“We requested that a neighbourhood watch system should be implemented. If the Sindh government won’t, then we announce that we will,” he said, explaining that concerned residents would guard their areas and work on the security and safety of their own neighbourhoods.

He called for an increase in police patrolling in middle-class and poorer areas of the city. He said that mainly motorcycles and mobile phones were stolen by street criminals.

A day earlier, Sindh High Court (SHC) Chief Justice Aqeel Ahmed Abbasi set one-month deadline for the provincial authorities to restore law and order in the province.

SHC Chief Justice Aqeel Ahmed Abbasi issued directives today while chairing a session on the law and order situation in Sindh. During the meeting, Justice Abbasi ordered the provincial authorities to restore law and order across the province within a month.

The SHC chief justice also summoned a detailed report regarding the law and order in 15 days.