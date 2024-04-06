Sindh govt given one-month ultimatum to restore law and order

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Saturday set one-month deadline for the provincial authorities to restore law and order in the province.

SHC Chief Justice Aqeel Ahmed Abbasi issued directives today while chairing a session on the law and order situation in Sindh.

During the meeting, Justice Abbasi ordered the provincial authorities to restore law and order across the province within a month.

The SHC chief justice also summoned a detailed report regarding the law and order in 15 days.

Following the meeting, Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) Ghulam Nabi Memon told reporters that a detailed briefing was given to the meeting on the operation against dacoits in the katcha areas, street crime in Karachi and the safe city.

The SHC chief justice was apprised regarding the work done on the court’s orders, he said, adding that it was decided to increase patrolling to curb the street crimes in Karachi.

IGP Ghulam Nabi Memon said that the police department presented its suggestions and recommendations to improve the criminal justice system.

He said that the Sindh police will ensure that no fabricated cases were registered which will help in releasing burden from the criminal justice system.