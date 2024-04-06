Sindh Rangers seek policing powers for entire Sindh

KARACHI: Rangers Director General (DG) has sought special policing powers for the whole of Sindh amid the deteriorating law and order situation in the province, ARY News reported.

During a meeting at the Sindh High Court regarding the law and order situation, the DG Rangers urged for giving policing powers to the paramilitary force as given in Karachi to fight terrorism in the past.

The meeting was presided over by Sindh High Court (SHC) Chief Justice Aqeel Ahmed Abbasi where he directed concerned authorities to ensure peace and order in Sindh within a month.

CJ Abbasi ordered the authorities to take action against those who were disturbing the peace and order of the province

No concession should be given to the perpetrators no matter how powerful they were, the SHC chief justice said, while directing law enforcement agencies to bring to justice all the perpetrators involved in crimes.

He also sought reports from the relevant departments regarding the law and order situation within 15 days.

Following the meeting, Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) Ghulam Nabi Memon told reporters that a detailed briefing was given to the meeting on the operation against dacoits in the katcha areas, street crime in Karachi and the safe city.

The SHC chief justice was apprised regarding the work done on the court’s orders, he said, adding that it was decided to increase patrolling to curb the street crimes in Karachi.

IGP Ghulam Nabi Memon said that the police department presented its suggestions and recommendations to improve the criminal justice system.

He said that the Sindh police will ensure that no fabricated cases were registered which will help in releasing burden from the criminal justice system.

Earlier today, at least two people were kidnapped from a village in the vicinity of Shikarpur increasing the number of abductees to 13 in the district.

The incident took place in Abdul Wahid Mahar village in the jurisdiction of Bachal Bhayo police station, when two cousins Amir and Ghulam Farid were kidnapped. The relatives have suspected that the two men have been abducted by the bandits.

In another incident, a group of dacoits attacked a police picket in Khairpur district and deprived policemen of their valuables including weapons, bullets, cash and motorcycles.

The bandits attacked a police picket near Pir Jo Goth in Sindh’s Khairpur district and took the cops hostage and tortured a cop over resistance.