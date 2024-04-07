Sindh govt to seek army’s support in katcha area operation

KARACHI: The Sindh government will seek support from the Pakistan Army as it prepares to initiate an action against the dacoits in the katcha areas, ARY News reported, citing a provincial minister.

Speaking to ARY News, Sindh Minister for Department of Energy, Planning and Development Nasir Hussain Shah said that Sindh police and Rangers have begun preparations to kick off an operation against the bandits in the katcha areas.

The provincial government will seek support from the Pakistan Army during the operation against criminals, he added.

Shah said that Rangers have made sacrifices in the fight to maintain law and order in the province. The paramilitary force has worked with the police to fight crime in the past and is still working with the police in Karachi, he added.

He went on to add that the Sindh police force’s officials have sacrificed their lives in the line of duty.

Minister Nasir Hussain Shah said that the Sindh government appointed officers in the police department to improve the law and order situation in the province.

His statement came soon after the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) castigated the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) led government over the increasing crime rate across Sindh, especially Karachi.

Addressing a press conference here, MQM-P leader Khawaja Izharul Hassan demanded equal powers for Rangers throughout the province.

Talking about the appointment of Ghulam Nabi Memon as Sindh Inspector General (IG), he alleged that the provincial government had “blackmailed” the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) in order to appoint someone of their own choosing.

Hassan alleged, “They [dacoits] have been given the licence to kill after the appointment of the Sindh IG, the home minister and the chief minister.”

On MQM-P leaders’ criticism of the Sindh government, Minister Nasir Hussain Shah termed Hassan’s statement a mere “political rhetoric”.

Shah also questioned the reason behind the MQM-P’s criticism of IG Ghulam Nabi Memon, saying that Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has tasked the IG and AIG Sindh to ensure peace and order in the province.

On Hasan’s claim that the provincial government had “blackmailed” the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) to appoint someone of their choosing, the minister said that the MQM-P leader seemed like a “PML-N spokesperson”.

He, however, ensured that the Sindh government would ensure the maintenance of law and order in the province.

It is pertinent to mention that Rangers have also sought policing powers across Sindh to fight rising crimes in the province.

During a meeting at the Sindh High Court (SHC) regarding the law and order situation a day earlier, the DG Rangers urged for giving policing powers to the paramilitary force as given in Karachi to fight terrorism in the past.

The meeting was presided over by SHC Chief Justice Aqeel Ahmed Abbasi where he directed concerned authorities to ensure peace and order in Sindh within a month.