Sharjeel Memon describes reasons of delay in Red Line BRT

KARACHI: There are several reasons of delay in the work of Red Line Bus Rapid Transit, Sindh’s Senior Minister Sharjeel Memon told the Sindh Assembly on Tuesday.

Provincial minister speaking on the floor of the house said that the major reason behind the delay has been increase in the dollar’s price. “The contractor also wanted increase in the costs of the project,” minister said. The contractor demanded more funds in a meeting. “It was very easy to pay increased money demanded by the contractor, but we talked to him to keep the amount down”.

“The contractor was not agreeing over the costs and demanded increased funds thus we have to contact the FWO,” he informed the provincial legislature.

Earlier, opposition leader Ali Khurshidi speaking in the assembly said that the Red Line BRT work has been continued for a long time but not being completed.

“Citizens facing hardships but the project’s completion time is prolonging,” opposition leader said.