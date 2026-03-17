Sharjeel Memon inaugurates new EV buses route in Karachi

KARACHI: Sindh’s senior minister Sharjeel Memon on Tuesday announced a new route of the EV buses in Karachi from Gulshan Maymaar to Tower.

Sharjeel Memon was speaking inaugural ceremony of the new 33 kilometers route of the electric buses by the transport department of Sindh.

The ceremony was also being attended by Mayor Karachi Murtaza Wahab, Deputy Mayor Salman Murad, MNA Shahida Rehmani and others.

Sharjeel Memon said that the work on Shahrah-e-Bhutto will be completed by April 30.

He said the infrastructure, sanitary and water supply projects being completed in the city adding that Mayor Murtaza Wahab working day and night for the development of the city.

Provincial minister vowed to run the People’s Buses in each and every street, road and neighborhood of Karachi.

“We are running the first pink buses of the region,” minister said.

Sindh’s minister promised to run more buses in Shikarpur, Khairpur and Tando Allahyar districts after Eid.