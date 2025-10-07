Sharjeel Memon shares update on launch of electric taxi service

KARACHI: Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon Tuesday met with a delegation from an electric vehicle manufacturing company to discuss potential collaboration and developments in the electric mobility sector.

The delegation briefed the minister on the company’s electric vehicle models, local assembly plans, and charging infrastructure projects.

They also explored partnership opportunities with the Sindh government to accelerate electric mobility initiatives in the province.

Sharjeel Memon said that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and the Sindh government are committed to providing modern and affordable transportation options to the public. He underlined the need to launch an electric taxi service soon, which would enhance public transport convenience.

Highlighting the environmental and economic benefits, Memon said that electric vehicles will help reduce fuel consumption and curb environmental pollution.

He added that the Sindh government is formulating a comprehensive public transport strategy in collaboration with the private sector, aiming to promote innovation and create employment opportunities through electric vehicle technology.

Sharjeel Memon reiterated that the Sindh government is pursuing a sustainable development agenda, and that electric vehicles represent a major step toward a greener and more sustainable future.

On September 25, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari distributed free pink electric scooters to working women in Karachi.

As per details, a ceremony was organised by Sindh government to distribute free pink electric scooters to working women.

The ceremony was attended by CM Sindh Murad Ali Shah, Sindh Information Minister, Sharjeel Memon and other dignitaries.