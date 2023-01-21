Sharjeel Memon undergoes angioplasty after heart attack

HYDERABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader and Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon was rushed to National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) Hyderabad after he suffered a chest pain, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The PPP stalwart was taken to the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases Hyderabad for medical examination after he complained of pain in his chest.

Doctors at NICVD revealed that Sharjeel Memon suffered cardiac arrest and later underwent angioplasty.

The minister was doing better after the medical procedure and will be discharged from the state-run medical facility as per physicians’ advice.

Angioplasty is a minimally invasive procedure used to widen narrowed or obstructed arteries or veins.

Comments