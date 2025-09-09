Sharjeel says more people evacuated from Katcha area

KARACHI: The water situation in rivers has been extra-ordinary until now, as inflow and outflow of the water have been 4,52,930 cusecs at Punjnad Barrage, Sindh’s information minister Sharjeel Memon said on Tuesday.

“The flood situation has been in close focus and concerned departments have been on alert. More 7,724 people have been evacuated from the katcha area in last 24 hours,” Sindh’s minister said.

“Overall, 141,611 people have been evacuated from the katcha area”.

Exceptionally high flood has been reported at Ganda Singh Wala and Sidhnai headworks, Sharjeel Memon said.

Indus River has been in medium flood at Guddu and Sukkur barrages and in low flood in downstream at Kotri Barrage, he said.

The water inflow and outflow at Guddu Barrage has been 443,494 cusecs and 434,294 cusecs.

The water inflow and outflow at Sukkur Barrage has been 374,800 cusecs and 359,050 cusecs, while the inflow and outflow of water at Kotri Barrage has been 233,788 cusecs and 231,763 cusecs respectively, information minister said.

Earlier, the Flood Forecasting Division had reported a significant surge in water levels in Punjab’s major rivers, with heavy inflows recorded at multiple barrages.

In the Sutlej River, the flow at Ganda Singh Wala has surged to 327,000 cusecs, while at Head Sulemanki it has reached 137,000 cusecs. At Head Islam, the water flow is 118,000 cusecs.

Meanwhile, the Chenab River is also witnessing high inflows. At Head Marala, the discharge has been recorded at 45,000 cusecs, at Head Khanki 115,000 cusecs, and at Qadirabad 120,000 cusecs.

The river is carrying 95,000 cusecs through Chiniot, while 438,000 cusecs have been reported at Head Trimmu.

The Ravi River is also swelling, with 30,000 cusecs passing through Jassar, 66,000 cusecs at Shahdara, 109,000 cusecs at Head Balloki, and 135,000 cusecs at Head Sidhnai.