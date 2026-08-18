KARACHI: Sindh’s senior minister Sharjeel Memon has said that the procedure for new provinces has been given in the constitution, no person could go out of the constitutional jurisdiction.

Talking to media here, Sharjeel Memon said that the People’s Party’s stance has clear and steadfast stance over the provinces. “Sindh Government and the assembly members have given their stance, “The PPP and the Sindh government’s stand remains unchanged”.

He said the people have to take decision and their elected representatives have been present in the assembly. “People’s elected assembly has passed resolutions, and decision has also been taken,” provincial minister said.

He said those talking for provoking, “we don’t want to talk in that manner”. “Their politics has come to an end, Khalid Maqbool or Mustafa are now deliberately talking hatefully to achieve their motives,” Sharjeel Memon said.

Minister said that there is nothing to worry about, we don’t want to pollute the environment.

He said everything is given in the constitution of Pakistan, no unconstitutional step can be taken.