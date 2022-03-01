Shark caught by fishermen in Karachi

KARACHI: Fishermen on Tuesday caught a shark, weighing 200kg in the open sea near Kund Malir, drawing a large number of visitors to catch a sight of the marine giant.

The Shark was caught by the fishermen while fishing in the sea near Kund Malir. This is the biggest marine species found in an open sea.

The fishermen said the marine giant has been found in Pakistan for a long time.

Earlier in 2017, a gigantic killer whale was sighted off Churna Island in the Arabian Sea.



Fishermen recorded footage of the whale, which is also known as Orca, some kilometers away from Churna. WWF-Pakistan has confirmed sighting of the mammal animal.

Earlier, an independent observer spotted a whale shark, 10 nautical miles from Karachi Harbour. The number of whale sharks has plummeted by 50 percent over the last 75 years in the world.

