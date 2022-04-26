Viral: Shark swallows filmmaker’s camera, footage shows inside shark’s mouth

The video of a shark swallowing the camera of a filmmaker and giving people a peek inside of its mouth has gone viral over the internet.

Have you ever wondered what the inside of a shark’s mouth looks like? The following video will satisfy your curiosity.

The terrifying incident took place when a cameraman Zimy Da Kid was filming for a documentary in the Maldives. He met with a Tiger shark while filming, which circled him for a while before taking a bite of his 360-degree camera.

The shark tried to bite and swallow the camera but was unsuccessful. The footage of her trying to grind it shows the inside of her mouth. After failed attempts to crush the camera the shark released the camera and swam away.

Zimm said talking to the Independent “I put my Insta360 on weight and then I put it on the sand and the shark was curious. He saw this shiny thing and he thought ‘let me taste it and then he bit the camera. When sharks bite people it is not because they want to eat us, it’s because they see someone and they are curious so they just bite.”

He shared the video of the incident over his Instagram account and captioned it, “That moment this curious Tiger Shark decided to taste my insta360 camera during our last @deepseaguardians expedition,” reads the caption.

Netizens were at the view of the inside of a shark’s mouth. Some said it looked similar to a pillar inside a house, while someone else claimed that it looked like a different dimension.

Another user wrote, ”I mean, it seems like there are plenty of fish around if he’s that hungry.”

