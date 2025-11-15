‘Sharknado’ franchise expands with new prequel

The beloved Sharknado franchise is making a comeback, as The Asylum has announced the development of a new prequel titled Sharknado Origins.

The 7th instalment launched years after the series ended in 2018. The fresh start promises a new storyline that dives into the beginning of the iconic disaster saga.

The series production is expected to begin later this year. The series is aimed to be released in the summer of 2026.

Director Anthony Ferrante, who helmed the original six films, is returning for the new project.

The cast details are still under wraps, though the story will centre on younger versions of Fin Shepherd and April Wexler, previously played by Ian Ziering and Tara Reid.

The prequel follows teenage Fin and April during an idyllic summer that quickly turns catastrophic when a massive funnel cloud forms offshore, unleashing airborne sharks and triggering the first-ever Sharknado.

The original version of Sharknado, released in 2013 on Syfy, became a viral hit due to its outrageous premise, low-budget charm, and social media buzz. The unexpected success spawned five sequels, multiple spinoffs, and an impressive lineup of celebrity cameo appearances. At its peak, Sharknado 2: The Second One drew nearly 4 million viewers, making it the franchise’s strongest performer.

The Asylum, also known for its “mockbuster” titles timed to major studio releases, continues to build on its fast-paced and unconventional filmmaking reputation. For now, the company is the subject of a documentary titled Mockbuster, which recently earned the audience award at the Adelaide Film Festival and is set for U.S. release next year.

With Sharknado Origins, the studio aims to revive one of its biggest global successes and introduce a new era of chaotic, shark-filled entertainment.