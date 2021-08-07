Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy starts filming for ‘Ms. Marvel’, offers sneak-peek

Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy has given a personal glimpse into the sets of Disney’s highly-anticipated upcoming series Ms. Marvel.

Taking to Instagram to share a special picture of herself with a clapboard, the filmmaker said, “On the set of #MsMarvel,” leaving Marvel fanboys and fangirls excited about the upcoming show that features Marvel’s first Muslim superhero, Pakistani-American teenager Kamala Khan aka Ms Marvel.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy (@sharmeenobaidchinoy)

One of the pictures includes Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy posing with cinematographer Jules O’Loughlin, and of her director’s chair on which sits a bag that cheekily reads, “Chief Trouble Maker”.

The series, which was first announced in 2019, is expected to hit Disney+ in late 2021 and is helmed by Sharmeen along with Adil El Arbi, Bilall Fallah, and Meera Menon.

The cast includes newcomer Iman Vellani as Ms Marvel, Rish Shah, Aramis Knight, Saagar Shaikh, Nimra Bucha, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, Matt Lintz, Yasmeen Fletcher, Laith Naki, Azher Usman, and Travina Springer among others.