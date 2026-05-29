Sharmila Farooqi explains why Karachi will always be Paris to her

KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Sharmila Farooqi has stood by her earlier remarks, once again declaring Karachi “Paris”.

The prominent politician of the ruling party of Sindh recently appeared alongside her husband as a guest on a special Eid-ul-Adha broadcast hosted by Waseem Badami on ARY News, where she shared her thoughts on the city.

During the show, when host Waseem Badami brought up her past viral statement comparing Karachi to the French capital, Farooqi humorously revealed that her husband had advised her to stay quiet on the way to the studio because she talks too much.

In response, Badami playfully suggested that perhaps today she should just call Paris “Karachi” instead.

Defending her stance, the PPP leader responded, “I still say today that for me, Karachi is indeed Paris, because it is my home where I live.”

Farooqi further explained that no matter where a person travels in the world, their own country, where their home and family are, will always be their personal Paris.