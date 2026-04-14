Living in Karachi is like living in Paris, says Sharmila Faruqui

KARACHI: Senior Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Sharmila Faruqui remarked that living in Karachi is comparable to living in Paris, emphasizing emotional attachment to one’s home.

Speaking on ARY News show “Har Lamha Purjosh,” hosted by Waseem Badami, she said that a person’s home and country define their identity. “Where your home is, that is your heaven,” she added.

While praising the city, she also highlighted infrastructure challenges, noting that roads in Karachi are often damaged again after rainfall despite being repaired.

On a lighter note, Sharmila Faruqui shared personal insights, joking that while she considers herself “super smart” and her husband “extra smart,” in most cases, “the husband has the final say.”

She also revealed her interest in television dramas, saying she could leave politics but not watching dramas. She named “Meri Zindagi Hai Tu” as her favorite, along with “Doctor Bahu,” currently airing on ARY.

Sharmila Faruqui praised actress Dur-e-Fishan Saleem for her strong performances.

Commenting on politics, she criticized the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM), calling it a “finished party.” She further remarked that while Kamran Tessori was acceptable, Nehail Hashmi would be a more suitable choice due to his political experience.

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