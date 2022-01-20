Sharmila Faruqui to file complaint against Nadia Khan today

Politician Sharmila Faruqui has announced to file a complaint against host Nadia Khan at the Cybercrime head office today, for mocking her mother Anisa over her makeup look.

This response from a political member came in wake of the controversial video that the host made with Anisa Faruqui during a wedding event, asking about her makeover, and the woman admitted doing it herself but revealed to have learned it from her daughter.

The politician did not welcome the celebrity’s question and called her out, “She’s a shameless woman. I’m reporting her to cybercrime officially”, she wrote.

Faruqui took to her Instagram stories in the early hours of Thursday, thanking her supporters and well-wishers, “Thank you everyone for all your overwhelming support and wishes, means a lot. I wish I could thank each one of your individually”. She further declared to be filing a complaint today against the host for her ridiculous act, “It’s unfortunate to see a woman gibe at another woman, that too an elderly lady who lost her husband 95 days ago. I will be personally going and filing the complaint at the FIA cyber crime head office at 3 pm today”. However, she has refused to ‘gibe’ against Khan, stating “that’s not how I have been brought up by my parents”.

“I respect every individual’s personal struggle and private and professional life and would not stoop to the low levels most people do”, she added.

