Sharmila Tagore reveals battle with cancer

The iconic Indian cinema star, Sharmila Tagore revealed that she battled cancer a few years ago.

In the recently-dropped new episode of Karan Johar’s ‘Koffee With Karan’ season 8, featuring Bollywood nawab Saif Ali Khan and his mother, veteran actor Sharmila Tagore, the latter shocked the audience with her cancer diagnosis.

It happened with a revelation from the host, filmmaker Karan Johar, who spilt that the veteran was his first choice for the role of Jamini Chatterjee, grandmother of Alia Bhatt’s Rani, in ‘Rocky Aur Rani kii Prem Kahaani’, which was eventually essayed by Shabana Azmi in the title.

Johar said, “I had offered Sharmila ji the part played by Shabana [Azmi] ji in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. She was my very first choice.”

“Due to health reasons at that time, she couldn’t say yes. but it is a regret I have,” he revealed, to which, the ‘Gulmohar’ actor added, “This is at the height of Covid. They hadn’t really grappled with Covid at that time. They didn’t know about the vaccine, we were not vaccinated. You know, [it was] after my cancer. So, they didn’t want me to take that risk.”

She also mentioned having this regret and hopes to work with Johar soon.

On the work front, Tagore made a comeback to acting after a 13-year-long sabbatical, with the web film ‘Gulmohar’.

