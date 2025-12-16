Sharon Osbourne opens up about dark thoughts following Ozzy's death

American TV personality and businesswoman Sharon Osbourne is putting one foot in front of the other.

Sharon Osbourne revealed that after her husband Ozzy Osbourne died after a prolonged battle with Parkinson’s disease, she thought about ending her own life.

She further told Piers Morgan on December 10, on the Piers Morgan Uncensored show, “Oh, yeah, definitely, I’ve done everything I ever wanted to do”.

However, she shared that her kids, Aimee Osbourne, Kelly Osbourne and Jack Osbourne, 40, have given her a reason to continue on in life. As Sharon put it, “They’ve been unbelievably just magnificent with me, all three of them”.

While the former Talk cohost has continued to cope following the death of the Black Sabbath frontman, she previously detailed in her 2007 memoir Survivor: My Story – The Next Chapter that the couple made an assisted suicide pact if either of them were diagnosed with a life-altering brain disease.

In an interview with Daily Mirror, she said, “So we have drawn up plans to go to the assisted suicide flat in Switzerland if we ever have an illness that affects our brains. If Ozzy or I ever got Alzheimer’s, that’s it—we’d be off”.

She added, “We gathered the kids around the kitchen table, told them our wishes, and they’ve all agreed to go with it.”

In 2014, Ozzy told the publication that the pact had expanded to include any “life-threatening condition”.

While Kelly recently referred to her mom’s suicide pact with Ozzy as “bulls–t my mom said to get attention one time,” Sharon has her own reasons for going back on the pledge.

The America’s Got Talent judge explained that she had a change of heart “years ago” after she “went into a little facility” for what she called “one of my mental breakdowns” and met two women.

“There were two girls in there, they didn’t know each other, but they were in there, each mother had committed suicide,” she continued to Piers. “I saw the state that these two young women were in and what it had done to their lives, and I thought, ‘I will never, ever, ever do that to my kids’”.

As for how Sharon is handling her day-to-day life after losing her husband of 43 years? She described herself as “OK-ish”.